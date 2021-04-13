MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The body camera video of the Daunte Wright shooting shows the officer firing her gun after yelling Taser three times. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon says he believes she intended to use her Taser. But are the two weapons so similar that such a mistake could happen?

Dr. Shawn Williams, a criminal justice professor at St. Cloud State who trained officers in use of force for 16 years, says watching the footage raised several questions in his mind. “How often has she used her Taser? How often has she trained with her Taser? How often has she trained transitioning with her Taser?” he said.

Williams believes that the officer genuinely made a mistake. “It’s my own opinion now that I’ve watched that video three times in the last 30 minutes, I truly do believe that she actually did think she had her Taser in her hand,” he said. “You can tell by the way she’s waving that thing around. You’re talking about split second decision-making under stress.”

Brooklyn Center police policy states that Taser training should occur every year, and it should include reaction-hand draws or cross-draws to reduce the possibility of accidentally pulling the gun.

Generally speaking, Williams says practice makes perfect.

“Every officer knows you have to practice with your tools,” he said. “That’s transition drills: that’s handcuffs to Taser, taser to firearm, firearm to Taser, back and forth. Constantly practicing, getting that muscle memory in there.”

Williams says he always instructed keeping the Taser far from the lethal weapon.

Gannon gave some details Monday on Brooklyn Center’s training. “We train with our handguns on our dominant side and our Taser on our weak side so if you’re right-handed you carry your firearm on the right side and your carry your Taser on the left,” Gannon said. “This is done purposefully and it’s trained.”

Axon, the company that makes Tasers, said to WCCO in a statement that they’ve “implemented numerous features and training recommendations to reduce the possibility of these [accidental] incidents occurring.”

