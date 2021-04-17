DENVER (CBS4) — The state has confirmed it has paid out more than $19 million in fraudulent unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment provided the update during a news conference we streamed live on CBSN Denver Friday morning.
Earlier this week, the state unemployment administrators said they estimated fraudsters got away with as much as $30 million since the pandemic began.READ MORE: 'The Sky's The Limit For The U.S. Economy,' Says Economic Analyst
The state says while it lost the $19 million, it estimates it has prevented another $37 billion from getting into the hands of fraudsters.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Are You Eligible For A Plus-Up Payment?
They are currently investigating more than one million suspicious claims.MORE NEWS: Bill Calling For Expansion Of Supreme Court Slammed As 'Court Packing' By Republicans -- But What Does That Mean?
The CDLE says it is implementing new strategies every day to prevent any more fraud from happening.