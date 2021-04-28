(CBS Local Sports)– The NFL Draft begins Thursday night and one of the names that is expected to be called early is former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond. The Texas native threw for over 9,000 passing yards and rushed for over 1,500 yards during his time in the SEC. The four-year starter is one of three SEC quarterbacks ever to put up numbers like that.

CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith caught up with Mond to discuss the NFL Draft, his work with USAA and why he ready to start as a rookie.

“The whole entire process has been a blessing,” said Mond. “Being able to go in the draft is a dream come true. It doesn’t really matter what day or what pick. This is truly something that I worked for my whole entire life. Me being able to go through this process and have this opportunity is a blessing.”

Texas A&M was one of the top teams in college football this past year in large part because of Mond’s incredible season. He threw for over 2,200 yards, had 19 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. He had three or more touchdown passes in four games this year. One of his best performances came against #4 Florida when he threw for over 330 yards and three TD passes. Mond is disciplined on and off the field and that work ethic comes from his father who served in the military and a family with over 100 years of military experience.

“I want to shed a light on all the military members in this whole entire world and shed a light on all of my different family members who have been a part of the military,” said Mond. “Pretty much everything that I’ve learned from my father and certain aunts and uncles is what I carry with me on a daily basis. It’s shaped me into the football player and man I am today.”

In addition to his great numbers at Texas A&M, Mond was also the MVP of the Senior Bowl in January. Unlike some of the other top quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, the former Texas A&M signal caller has a lot of game experience under his belt.

“It’s been amazing experience to speak to so many different teams and just talking football is everything I ever wanted,” said Mond. “I always tell people that I would rather be meeting with NFL teams and evaluating my own film than writing a bunch of papers in school. If I have the opportunity to play my rookie year, I think I would definitely be prepared because of all the experience I have from college. I played in 47 games and learned a lot of things over that time.”