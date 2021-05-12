SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Comeback stories are the backbone of American sports and there may be none better this year than San Francisco Giants minor leaguer Drew Robinson.

On Tuesday night, Robinson — who is battling back from bouts of depression and a suicide attempt that cost him his right eye — ripped first homer of the season for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats.

Chills.

Tears of every emotion in the book while rounding the bases.#BiggerThanMe #BiggerThanBaseball pic.twitter.com/kTBiuOYy26 — Drew Robinson (@Drewrobbb) May 12, 2021

The jolt was one of a franchise-tying record four homers in the second inning. With Robinson’s friends and family cheering him on from the stands, he nearly homered again in the fifth but settled for a double off the wall.

“Chills,” he posted on his Twitter page. “Tears of every emotion in the book while rounding the bases.”

For the night, Robinson went 2-for-3 with double and a walk and is now hitting .188. Unfortunately, Sacramento fell to Las Vegas 10-7.

The Giants signed Robinson to play for its Triple-A affiliate over the winter. Last week, he announced that he’d be starting on opening day in Las Vegas.

“I’m officially a one-eyed professional baseball player,” Robinson tweeted. “And the fact that we open our season in my hometown of Las Vegas really can’t get anymore full circle.”

Robinson, who debuted with the Texas Rangers in 2017 and later the St. Louis Cardinals, played over 100 games in the major leagues before his suicide attempt in April 2020.

He lost his eye during the four surgeries he underwent following the attempt and after some physical therapy, Robinson started playing again.