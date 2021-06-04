(CBS Local)- The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors airs this Sunday on CBS honoring five incredible artists who have spent their lives adding to the cultural legacy of their respective genres. This year’s honorees: Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori and Dick Van Dyke, will be saluted by a star-studded group of performers as they receive one of the country’s highest honors for performing artists.

“The Kennedy Center Honors serves as a moment to celebrate the remarkable artists who have spent their lives elevating the cultural history of our nation and world,” said Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein. “Debbie Allen moves seamlessly between artistic disciplines and is a cultural ambassador for all while having a monumental impact on dancers of color everywhere; folk icon Joan Baez breathed new life into the genre and powered rock music’s turn toward social and political consciousness; as one of the world’s best-selling music artists, Garth Brooks heightened country music’s profile like no other singer before him; with an international presence for over 35 years, violinist Midori combines graceful precision and expression for performances building connections between art and the human experience; with a charm that has made him one of the most cherished performers in show business history, Dick Van Dyke has brought us beloved film, stage and TV characters adored by generations of fans for more than seven decades.”

Among those set for tribute performances is singer Kelly Clarkson who will perform “The Dance” as a tribute to Brooks on Sunday night. Clarkson told CBS that Brooks’ performances have always had a special quality to them.

“The coolest thing about Garth to me is that he’s one of those artists that is so captivating” Clarkson said. “You could close your eyes and picture the performance. And I don’t think many people can do that.”

Clarkson is one of many performers audiences will see take the stage throughout the night. Among the others are Gladys Knight, Vanessa Hudgens, Sturgill Simpson, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. Hosted by Gloria Estefan, the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors airs on June 6th at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.