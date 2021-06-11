Menu
News
HealthWatch
Live Videos
Galleries
Only CBS
Travel
Best Of
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
CBS Entertainment
CBS+
Sports
All Sports
NCAAF
Featured Sports
Stream The Palmetto Championship
Watch the Palmetto Championship live from Congaree Golf Club.
Palmetto Championship Preview: Can Dustin Johnson Get On Track At Congaree?
The PGA Tour returns to South Carolina again, this time to face the largely unfamiliar course at Congaree Golf Club.
Baseball Report: MLB Looking To Enforce Rules On Pitchers Using Foreign Substances
There have been complaints and murmurs throughout the season about pitchers' use of foreign substances to gain more spin on the ball. Now, the league is looking into cracking down.
Latest Galleries
Remembering Hank Aaron
Falk throws 3 TDs, No. 19 Washington State beats Utah 33-25
Luke Falk threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns and No. 19 Washington State beat Utah 33-25 on Saturday.
News
Video
CBS+
Latest Headlines
'It Is Exploring What It Means To Be Beautiful': Eileen Galindo On Paramount+'s 'Why Women Kill'
Season two of "Why Women Kill" is streaming now on Paramount+ and actor Eileen Galindo shares why this series will remind people of "Desperate Housewives."
Lindsay Czarniak On SRX Racing Opener At Stafford Speedway: 'This Is Going To Be Racing Like Nobody Has Ever Seen'
When the Camping World SRX Series goes green flag Saturday, Czarniak says fans are in for an experience they haven't seen before.
What Can Fans Expect From SRX Racing Series Broadcasts? 'Access Like You've Never Seen Before' Says Producer Pam Miller
New camera angles, drone views and more driver personalities are just some of the things fans can expect when SRX gets its first race underway on Saturday night on CBS.
Jon Stewart To Appear On 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' As First In-Studio Guest Of 2021
'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' has announced that Jon Stewart will be Stephen Colbert’s first in-studio guest on Monday, June 14th when the show returns to the Ed Sullivan Theater.
Helio Castroneves On Superstar Racing Experience: 'Big Fan Of This Format, It's Going To Be Great For Everyone'
The reigning Indy 500 winner fresh off climbing the fence at Indianapolis will be back behind the wheel this Saturday as SRX begins its inaugural season under the lights on CBS.
The Talk's Sheryl Underwood Announced As Host For The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
Sheryl Underwood, Daytime Emmy Award-winner and host of CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning show The Talk, announced live today during their show that she will host the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
CW 11
More
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
More
CBS+
Stream The Palmetto Championship
June 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm
Filed Under:
AT&T Bryon Nelson
,
TPC Craig Ranch