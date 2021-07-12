(CBS) – CBS and the Television Academy have announced the return to a live show for the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19th at 8:00 PM live ET/5:00 PM live PT on CBS. Cedric the Entertainer, star of CBS’ The Neighborhood, will serve as host, marking his first time as Master of Ceremonies for the event. The 73rd Emmy Awards will also be available to watch live with Paramount+ or the CBS App.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” said Cedric the Entertainer. “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

“Cedric the Entertainer has been a wonderful friend to the Television Academy and our Foundation, and we are thrilled that he will bring his unique comedic perspective to the Emmy ceremony and telecast that marks our return to celebrating nominees and presenters live and in-person,” said Frank Scherma, Chairman and CEO of the Academy.

Tune in for the 73rd EMMY Awards live on CBS or streaming online, Sunday, September 19th starting at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT. Check your local listings for more information.