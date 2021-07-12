(CBS) – Survivor is entering its third decade on-air, and rumor has it; it may be one of the toughest seasons yet.
Host, Jeff Probst, shared on his Twitter that the brand-new 41st season of Survivor just wrapped up production and will be back on CBS this fall! Tune into the 2-hour season premiere, Wednesday, September 22nd.
Wednesday night is @survivorcbs night on @CBS! We’re back with a MONSTER of a season on September 22nd with a 2hr premiere. RT of you’ll be there! pic.twitter.com/tG421jTPIv
— Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) July 12, 2021
As mentioned by Probst, Survivor: Season 41 will be more dangerous and strategic than ever before! Heck, he even says this new season could be referred to as “Survivor 2.0.” Are you ready for it?
Don’t miss the brand-new season of Survivor, Wednesday, September 22nd at 8/7c on CBS as well as streaming live and on-demand with Paramount+ or the CBS App!
Tweet me @mick_cloudy, and let’s talk Survivor!