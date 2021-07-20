BOSTON (CBS) — Imagine taking your dog for a walk and meeting Jon Hamm. It happened to a woman in the South End last week, where the actor was filming a new movie.
Katrina Kagan posted video to Instagram of Hamm meeting her Yorkie Otis and Teddy. Hamm asked Otis to sit, but he refused to follow directions.
Kagan said she spotted Hamm on the set of his movie “Confess, Fletch” and introduced themselves. The actor came right over to greet his furry fans, but the love wasn’t reciprocated.
She said Otis wasn’t interested in sitting and didn’t care who the actor was.
View this post on Instagram
Ham and Slattery have been filming a reboot of the 80s comedy. The “Mad Men” actor was spotted watching the Red Sox beat the Yankees at Fenway Park in June.