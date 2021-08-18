If you’ve been feeling like you’re going through a particularly rough time lately, you’re not alone. Bad days happen to the best of us, and you can’t always control the circumstances surrounding them. Whether it’s stress from work, school or perhaps all of the major changes the country is collectively experiencing, sometimes it can be easier to focus on the small details that are within our control.
There’s no one single secret to happiness, but a little bit of low-budget retail therapy can provide a boost to anyone’s day. From fun fidget toys to festive face masks, here are 10 great products that can be had for under $20 on Amazon that will bring a smile to your face.
The right lighting can definitely improve the vibe of a room — and bring a little bit of cheer. These Wi-Fi enabled smart bulbs for Kasa Smart set up without requiring a separate hub, so it’s easy to fill any room with whatever color light you choose. Group multiple lights together for an even cooler, custom look.
Levenkeness corgi dog plush pillow
Amazon
An adorable corgi can brighten just about any day. This plush and cuddly corgi pillow from Levenkeness measures 11.8-inches (a larger, 17.7-inch corgi is available for $22) and has a zipper on the side so you can remove its stuffing and wash it when it gets dirty. Choose from three colors. (Brown is pictured.)
Levenkeness corgi dog plush pillow (11.8″), $14
Beishida small, desktop USB fan
Beishida via Amazon
This adorable rotating cactus desk fan is perfect for keeping you cool under pressure on the job, whether at the office or at home. Unlike many USB desk fans, this three-speed model has a battery that lasts up to 3.5 hours (at top speed), so it doesn’t need to stay tethered to a laptop.
Don’t forget to clip the 5% off coupon — it’ll save you some change at checkout.
Beishida small, desktop USB fan, $16 (after coupon)
Tilevo tea infuser, The Dinosaur (set of two)
Tilevo via Amazon
These dinosaur-shaped tea infusers from Tilevo are made with non-toxic silicone and will give you a compellingly cute excuse to smile (and buy more loose-leaf tea). Just place tea into the body of the dinosaur and let it sink to the bottom of a mug to steep. Easy to clean and microwave- and dishwasher-safe, these dinosaurs will make certain that tea time never involves a mouthful of loose tea leaves.
Normally priced at $20, they’re on sale right now for $15. Plus, if you buy two sets of two, you’ll save an extra 10%.
Tilevo tea infuser, The Dinosaur (set of two), $15
Epielle character sheet masks (6 pack)
Epielle via Amazon
This character-themed set from Epielle comes with six sheet masks, each with its own skincare function. Choose from a cheetah, otter, panda, unicorn, mermaid or llama for a festive and fun spa experience suitable for all ages. This is a fun gift for any person who wants to lighten their mood while they treat themselves and their skin.
Epielle character sheet masks (6 pack), $11
Diffuserlove 300 mL essential oil diffuser
Diffuserlove via Amazon
This LED essential-oil diffuser from Diffuserlove can help set the tone for the day with noiseless aromatherapy that’s soothing to the senses. The diffuser’s seven color modes provide a peaceful light as cool mist rises into the air. The remote-control function means you won’t need to disturb your freshly cultivated calm when you’re ready to turn it off. You can even set it to intermittently turn on and disperse a relaxing oil, such as lavender, throughout the day or night.
Diffuserlove 300 mL essential oil diffuser, $17
Alyen push-pop rainbow sensory fidget toy (set of 3)
Alyen via Amazon
This three-pack of stress-relief push-pop toys from Alyen might be just the thing for anyone returning to the office in the coming months. These sensory, or “fidget,” toys rose to popularity in 2017. Created to relieve stress and anxiety, and to help folks focus more easily, fidget toys have made a big comeback, for obvious reasons. These silicone push-pop toys come in an array of fun shapes and colors and may provide some relief from a stressful day.
Alyen push-pop rainbow sensory fidget toy (set of 3), $13
Joyin bubble bath bombs (8 pack)
Joyin via Amazon
Each bath bomb in this bubble bath bomb set from Joyin comes with a surprise mochi squishy toy. With a variety of sweet scents — orange, lavender, strawberry, grape, apple, peach, watermelon and marshmallow — these fizzy bath bombs make a fun gift for kids ages 3 and up. And when the bubbles finally clear, you’ll have a stretchy and adorable bath-time souvenir.
Joyin bubble bath bombs (8 pack), $19
Running Press desktop boxing
Running Press via Amazon
This desktop boxing starter kit from Running Press comes with a mini desktop punching bag, two tiny boxing gloves for your index fingers, and a book with suggested finger-boxing moves to get the tiny training process started. Suction-cup the bottom of the punching bag to your desk, and suddenly, break time becomes a bit more therapeutic.
Running Press desktop boxing, $10
Brightworld moon lamp
Brightworld via Amazon
This touch-controlled 3D-printed lunar lamp from Brightworld lets you sleep under a full moon every night. Cordless and designed using data by NASA satellites, this lamp gets you as close as possible to holding the moon in the palm of your hand. Use it as a nightlight, or to add ambience to a room. It has two light modes and is dimmable, with a battery life lasting anywhere between 6 and 12 hours based on its brightness.
Apply the available coupon on Amazon, and you’ll save 20% at checkout, dropping the price of this cool lamp to $16.
Brightworld moon lamp, $16 (after coupon)
