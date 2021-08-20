(CBS Local)– Season two of “The L Word: Generation: Q” is back on Showtime and the series has been a big one for Jordan Hull. The actor who plays Angie Porter-Kennard is the youngest of anyone on the show and she has had the opportunity to learn from some of the best performers in Hollywood like Jennifer Beals and Rosie O’Donnell.

CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith recently chatted with Hull about season two of the hit Showtime series, the importance of representing queer women of color and how growing up in Iowa and moving to Los Angeles shaped her. A new episode of “The L Word Generation: Q” returns to Showtime this Sunday, August 22 at 10pm EST/PST.

“It’s been so much fun. It’s one thing to hear the script through table reads and all that stuff, but to have it be seen by other people and to see all my cast mates do really well has been cool,” said Hull. “At first it felt like a lot of pressure because they did such a good job with the first one in opening the doors. Being the youngest, I get to broaden the horizon of what it means to be in Generation Q. I’ve learned so much and it has been really fun. It’s a big privilege and I loved it a lot.”

“I learned specific etiquette from Jennifer Beals, who plays my mom on the show, and she has taken the role of being this mama bear on set, which I love more than anything,” said Hull. “I just learned a lot about holding my own and speaking for what feels right and to do my job well.”

In addition to Beals, Hull has also learned a lot from Rosie O’Donnell, who plays Carrie on the show. The actor still can’t believe that she got the chance to work with someone like O’Donnell and also is amazed how her character is shaping the next generation of queer women of color.

“It’s about time. It’s really cool because you just get to see that it is so much more complex,” said Hull. “It just has different layers, so to be able to show that is timely. The fanbase is very passionate and I used to have social media and Instagram, but it was so cool and overwhelming that I got off. I didn’t really know how to handle it.”

