(CBS) – JoJo Siwa stars in a new film coming to Paramount+ on September 3rd titled The J Team. This feature-length film follows a young girl named JoJo (Siwa) whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach Val (Soltis) decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy (Campbell-Martin). Wanting to stay in the running for an upcoming dance competition, JoJo and her best friends, The Rubies (Jones, Romero), must try their hardest to abide by Poppy’s new, harsh rules. Realizing she cannot hide her sparkle or bow anymore, JoJo is kicked out of her dance troupe and must rediscover what dancing means to her.

CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to Siwa about the film as well as her upcoming tour in 2022.

MW: Hello JoJo, nice to see yo today! The J-Team comes to Paramount+ on September 3rd, how exactly did this movie come about?

JS: My mom actually came up with the idea to do this film. We pitched the idea to Nickelodeon three years ago and now it’s finally here! It’s so unreal and amazing that after three years of is it going to happen, is it not going to happen, is it going to happen, is it not going to happen that it’s finally happening.

MW: You’re an executive producer on this film as well this the first time holding down that role?

JS: It is, which is really special.

MW: Were you nervous? Did you feel prepared?

JS: I showed up prepared, I showed up ready, I knew my songs, I did rehearsals, I knew my dances. I always knew what I was doing, knew what I was saying. It was the best experience.

MW: What’s your character going to be like in the movie? Is it going to be different than how we’ve seen you before?

JS: In a way, yes. I like to say, picture me exactly as I am now with the life that I have now, the state I’m in now, everything; but I’m a normal 14-year-old. I go to my dance studio, I have my friends, I make my own dance team. I’m the same person but in a different world, if that makes sense.

MW: The music is such a big part of the whole production, can you talk about what we’ll be hearing this time around?

JS: Thank you! The music is so much fun. I’m so proud of all the music. There’s six new songs on this soundtrack, eight songs total. It’s all so amazing. I think recording the music was my favorite part of working on the film.

MW: You filmed in Vancouver, how was that?

JS: That was really fun. I was very scared of COVID because if I got COVID the whole thing would shut down. So I stayed in my room a lot but I love Canada. It’s a fun place, I like the food, everything about it.

MW: What was your favorite part about making this movie?

JS: My favorite part was filming the musical numbers and working on the dances and rehearsals. All of that side of it, I love.

MW: Very cool. For your fans who are excited to see you out there again, what are you most excited for them to see in The J Team?

JS: Oooh, I think what I’m most excited for them to see is me in this way. They always see me exactly how I am, but now it’s exactly how I am but in another life. It’s really cool.

MW: Last question before I let you go, I know you’re going on tour in 2022, how excited are you to get in front of your fans in person again?

JS: I’m so excited. I’ve been waiting to go back on tour. I’m like, finally it’s happening again. I’ve been waiting for this one. I’m ready. It’s been a long two-year break, but I’m ready!

MW: I’m sure they’re ready to see you as well. JoJo thank you so much for the time today, all the best and stay safe!

JS: Thank you!

You can stream The J Team starting today on Paramount+.