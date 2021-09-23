(CBS Local Sports)– Week 4 of the college football season is here, and CBS and CBS Sports Network have you covered with some of the best games of the weekend. CBS will air two monster tilts between Mountain West foes Boise State and Utah State and two top 25 SEC teams in #7 Texas A&M and #16 Arkansas.

CBS Sports College Football analyst Kevin Carter chatted with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith about why he is a believer in the Razorbacks, what Boise State will need to do to win on the road at Utah State and why things aren’t as bad as they seem for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Boise State vs Utah State: Saturday, September 25 at 12pm EST/PST CBS

“The good thing about the losses Boise State has sustained is that they are not in the conference,” said Carter. “It beefs up Mountain West play when you are able to go out and take on someone from the American in UCF. They lost that game, but it was a great game. It was good for them to show well. Non-conference games won’t hurt you, especially early in the year, but now this is a conference matchup that really behooves them to get out and make some noise.”

“The biggest thig is Boise State has to find a way to control the line of scrimmage and get the ball into George Holani’s hands. They have been able to score a lot of points thus far this season, and they haven’t really been stopped. They need to control the football and not give it to Logan Bonner and the Utah State offense. He has two really good receivers in Deven Thompkins and Brandon Bowling and both have had 100 yard receiving games in the last two weeks. They will have their work cut out for them from a pass defense standpoint. They’re definitely ready.”

#16 Arkansas vs. #7 Texas A&M: Saturday, September 25, at 3:30pm EST/PST CBS

“I think the Razorbacks are definitely for real,” said Carter. “Early when they had a matchup with Texas, I think we saw what they were really able to accomplish. You are going to have your work cut out for you just from the presence of a dual-threat quarterback. You are going to have to account for the quarterback run, but also just the big play. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson makes huge plays coming out of this offense. They are coming out of the read option fakes and his versatility and ability to be a weapon at the quarterback position.”

“I think Texas A&M’s offense is really a work in progress,” said Carter. “Not having Kellen Mond and having Haynes King go down with an injury, you’re looking at a young quarterback in Zach Calzada. He seems to be getting better and better. The advantage of having a young quarterback in this offense is Jimbo Fisher’s offense is all they know. The fact that you got Isaiah Spiller as a running back and what was the SEC’s best defense last season also is a plus. Whoever’s defense comes to play is going to tell the story of who wins.”

UNLV vs. Fresno State: Friday, September 24 at 10pm EST/PST CBS Sports Network

“Fresno State has to go out there and play like they haven’t been winning,” said Carter. “Fresno State has been nothing short of impressive. There is always someone that surprises you. Jake Haener and the offense are averaging over 400 yards of passing. When I saw that against Oregon and then Oregon went on to beat Ohio State. You knew they were better than Cal Poly and not as good as Oregon, that is a wide range to be between. They are physical, and it’s not about UNLV, it’s about not letting themselves down. UNLV is currently on a nine-game losing streak.”

Miami Ohio vs. Army: Saturday, September 25 12pm EST/PST CBS Sports Network

“It’s about the bread and butter for how each team makes their hay,” said Carter. “The thing about Miami Ohio is their offense is pretty potent. They had a win last weekend and 523 yards of total offense in that game. They won the game by 35 points, and this offense is just potent and they will try to possess the football. The quarterback Brett Gabbert completed 10 of his 16 passes, had two touchdowns and an interception. This is a high-powered offense that will put up a lot of yards. Army is one of those teams that no matter how well you are playing, if you can’t get yourself off the field, they’re going to grind it out. They’re going to get their yards, and that triple option is the great equalizer. They are coming off an impressive win against UConn. Miami Ohio has to do a great job of maintaining the football, because Army will look to grind you out and limit possessions. They look to win the battle in time of possession and decrease your opportunities to score points.”

Wyoming vs. UConn: Saturday, September 25 3:30pm EST/PST CBS Sports Network

“Wyoming has to control the football and run downhill,” said Carter. “UConn is having all kinds of trouble. You have to go out and control the line of scrimmage, and sometimes when you are playing teams that have trouble maintaining the football or making anything happen, you have to guard against everything because they have nothing to lose. UConn will come in and throw everything they have. Wyoming’s quarterback Sean Chambers is off to a fast start, and they have to run the football with Xazavian Valladay.”

Indiana vs. Western Kentucky: Saturday, September 25 at 8pm EST/PST

“For Indiana, this is really an opportunity to get back on track,” said Carter. “They had really high expectations coming into the season. Michael Penix Jr. is coming off a surgery and a season where their defense played out of its mind. Last year, they led the Big 10 in quarterback sacks and interceptions. This was a defense that really made a lot happen. Indiana’s offense had a lot of opportunities. This is one of those trap games. The first two weeks started out a little rocky for Indiana. They have an opportunity now to get themselves back on track with a win against Western Kentucky. They lost to the #5 and #8 teams in the country. This is a get-right game and a reset and getting themselves back to maintaining the football. Western Kentucky will not roll over.”