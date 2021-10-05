Filed Under:Around The Nation

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sometimes it’s any means necessary to catch a ball at a White Sox game.

TikTok user Shannon Frendreis posted a clip of an impressive catch at Sunday’s game against the Tigers.

She popped off her prosthetic leg to catch a ball during Saturday’s game against the Tigers. It appears she caught third baseman Yoan Moncada’s go-ahead home run to left field.

Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea #fypシ #mlb #chicago #barstoolsports #amputeelife @Barstool Sports

There may have been some liquid encouragement.

“Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea,” Frendreis wrote on the post.

The video has gone viral, with more than 2 million views, and 400,000 likes.