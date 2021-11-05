(CBS) – On Saturday, November 6th starting at 9PM ET, SHOWTIME will air a brand-new documentary called ATTICA, a feature-length film from acclaimed Emmy-winning documentarian Stanley Nelson. ATTICA details the five-day prison rebellion that transpired in the fall of 1971 in upstate New York and still stands as the largest and deadliest the country has ever witnessed.

More than a simple recounting of the five days of rebellion, ATTICA will also offer a broader understanding of the Attica tragedy in the crosscurrents of politics, race, power and punishment during the early 1970s. Through expert voices and archival images of urban and suburban life, the film explores the tensions between a young, radicalized population of mostly Black and Latino inmates, and correctional officers from a predominately white company town, where the Attica prison was the primary employer for generations of families. ATTICA examines inmates’ demands for recognition of their humanity at the culmination of a moment where racial justice activists embraced prisoner rights as an extension of their fight for civil rights. Dr. Heather Ann Thompson, the Pulitzer Prize and Bancroft Prize-winning author of Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy, will serve as the lead historical consultant on the project.

“ATTICA is a film I’ve been itching to make for a very long time. It’s a dramatic story, with so many great voices that have not been heard. The uprising and its aftermath shaped the present in ways I think will be surprising to an audience,” said Nelson. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with SHOWTIME on this project.”

Tune into SHOWTIME for ATTICA on Saturday, November 6th at 9PM ET. Check your local listings for more information.