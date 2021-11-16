If you’re like the holiday shoppers captured by a 2021 RetailMeNot survey, toys are near the top of your list — and deals are at the very, very top. Fully 71 percent of those surveyed said deals and discounts were what they wanted to hear about from brands and retailers. So, have we got a story here for you.

We’ve searched for and found early, pre-Black Friday sales on some of the top-selling toys this Christmas — hot-ticket items by LOL Surprise, Lego, Nerf and more. A few of the discounted goodies were featured in our look at Amazon’s 2021 Toys We Love List. Supply chain issues or no, as of publication, all but one were currently in stock. All prices were current as of publication.

Let’s get to the deals.

Palotix dinosaur toy cars, 6-pack

One of Amazon’s top-sellers, and one of the biggest deals on this list, this set of six dinosaur-shaped toy cars from Palotix is available for $11, down from its list price of $25. These toys are 100 percent kid-powered, no batteries required. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Palotix dinosaur toy cars, 6-pack, $11 (Amazon)

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (Walmart Glow in the Dark Exclusive)

WowWee’s Got2Glow Fairy Finder is a top toy pick of the 2021 holiday season. As the fairy hunter in your family probably knows, the jar lights up and makes a sound whenever it’s used to “catch” a fairy. The one featured here is billed by Walmart as an exclusive edition that features fairies of the glow-in-the-dark variety. Regularly priced at about $40, it’s on sale for $35. Recommended for ages 5 and up.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (Walmart Glow in the Dark Exclusive), $35 (Walmart)

Baby Alive Lulu Achoo doll

A top-seller at Walmart, the 12-inch Baby Alive Lulu Achoo doll is on sale by the retailer for as little as $37, more than 25% off its $53 list price. As its name suggests, Baby Alive Lulu Achoo is a sneezer. To the presumed delight of the CDC, upon every sneeze, the battery-powered doll covers her mouth with her little baby-doll hands. (Three AA batteries are included.) Lulu Achoo’s human keepers can monitor her baby-doll health with a range of included accessories, including a toy stethoscope and thermometer. Additionally, Lulu Achoo can indicate her medical state with the help of a light-up nose and forehead. Lulu Achoo was available in three hair colors: black (pictured); brown; and, blonde. Prices vary. At last look on the Walmart site, the blonde-haired doll ($37) was slightly less expensive than the other two (priced at $39 each). Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Baby Alive Lulu Achoo doll, black hair, $39 (Walmart)

Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe XXI-1200

At last look, the deals and stock were plentiful on one of the 2021 holiday season’s prized Nerf blasters. Amazon, Target and Walmart all had the Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe XXI-1200 going for $20, about 30% off its $26 list price. 12 Nerf rounds are included; batteries are not required. Recommended for ages 14 and up.

Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe XXI-120, $20 (Amazon)

Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe XXI-120, $20 (Target)

Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe XXI-120, $20 (Walmart)

Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box 10696

One of Amazon’s top-selling toys, this 484-piece box of timeless Lego Classic bricks was going for $24 on the retail site. That’s more than 30% off the $35 list price. Recommended for ages 4 and up.

Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box 10696, $24 (Amazon)

Star Wars The Child Talking Plush Toy

If the animatronic Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu toy is out of your price range (the Amazon holiday toy pick was going for $79 on the site — slightly discounted from the $85 list price), then you may be able to please the little “Mandalorian” fan on your list with the Star Wars The Child Talking Plush Toy. It was being offered at 15% off its $26 list price by retailers such as Amazon and Target. Batteries included. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Star Wars The Child Talking Plush Toy, $22 (Amazon)

Star Wars The Child Talking Plush Toy, $22 (Target)

LOL Surprise! OMG House of Surprises

The 2021 holiday season may as well be called the LOL Surprise holiday season. Get the popular toy line’s wooden OMG House of Surprises for 20% off its $230 list price at Amazon and Walmart. Each retailer had the dollhouse on sale for $184. Amazon says the toy is recommended for ages 4-14.

LOL Surprise OMG House of Surprises, $184 (Amazon)

LOL Surprise OMG House of Surprises, $184 (Walmart)

Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Motor Strike Battle Set

A top toy of the 2021 holiday season, per a Strategist survey of industry experts, the Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Motor Strike Battle Set is a next level Beystadium, with a spinning, battery-powered Motor Vortex. The set comes with two tops and two launches. (Batteries are not included; you’ll need three AAs.) Listed at $63, Walmart had the set for $50, or 20% off. The toy is recommended for ages 8 and up.

Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Motor Strike Battle Set, $50 (Walmart)

My Squishy Little Dumplings dolls

Walmart had the best price (by a penny) that we found on this buzzed-about toy. The babbling, cooing, responsive My Squishy Little Dumpling dolls come in a variety of identities — and colors. At Walmart, you could get Dee, the pink one (pictured), Dot, the blue one, and Dip, the turquoise one, for $12 each, or 20% off the $15 list price. Coco, the one that’s described as looking like a cotton-candy cloud, was also available via Walmart, but for $15.

My Squishy Little Dumplings – Dee – Pink, $12 (Walmart)

(OUT OF STOCK) Magic Mixies – Magical Misting Cauldron

One of Toy Insider’s “Hot 20” toys for the 2021 holiday season, the plush-toy-producing Magic Misting Cauldron is almost impossible to find at its $70 list price, much less at a discount. We’re putting a Walmart button here (so you can check for possible restocks) because the retailer had the toy going for as little as $54. You’ll probably need a lot magic to score one, but it doesn’t hurt to click.

Magic Mixies – Magical Misting Cauldron (Pink), $59 (Walmart)

Magic Mixies – Magical Misting Cauldron (Blue), $54 (Walmart)

