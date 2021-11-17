BRENTWOOD, Calif. (CBSLA) — A DoorDash driver was caught on a security camera using the lobby of a Brentwood, California apartment building as a toilet while delivering food to a resident.

Lisa Stanley, co-host of the K-EARTH 101 morning show, shared a video to Twitter Thursday morning showing the delivery driver approaching with a bag of food and dropping it off to a neighbor before defecating into a trash can.

Yep this happened in my building! @DoorDash driver used my lobby as a toilet and now @DoorDash doesn’t want to pay for clean up! And she went on to deliver and touch food! Vile! @KTLAMorningNews #doordash #horrorstory #healthhazard #driver #DeliveryDriver pic.twitter.com/I3aOAHHsly — Lisa Stanley (@LisaKearth) November 16, 2021

Stanely, who manages the building, said she didn’t know what happened until a neighbor told her there were feces in the lobby. She then reviewed the security video and witnessed the act.

“I checked that video and I literally threw up I was so sick,” she said. “…There is no scenario in the world for what I saw to happen. This is a health problem here because then you can be sure she was going to deliver other meals.”

Stanely said she contacted DoorDash and the company informed her that the driver is no longer able to deliver with them.

According to a Tweet Stanley shared, DoorDash also refunded her food order and provided a $20 credit to her account.

REALLY cause this is what your people sent yesterday when we told them! Unbelievable https://t.co/mlJHfw5sMV pic.twitter.com/giqp0KqQ0s — Lisa Stanley (@LisaKearth) November 16, 2021

“Had she asked I might of let her use my bathroom!” Stanley added.

DoorDash released a statement saying: “The trust and safety of our community is extremely important and what’s shown in this video is absolutely unacceptable and disturbing. We’re deactivating this Dasher and are actively working to be in touch with building staff so we can reimburse for the cleaning costs. We will also cooperate with law enforcement on any investigation.”